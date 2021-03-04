Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 14,477 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.76% of Chegg worth $88,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,458 shares of company stock worth $42,131,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 61,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -448.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

