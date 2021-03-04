Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Match Group worth $80,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.08. 88,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,879. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

