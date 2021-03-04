Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Aspen Technology worth $52,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

AZPN stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,469. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

