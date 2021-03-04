Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,603 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.60% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $13,804,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 73,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

