Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of RingCentral worth $72,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Truist boosted their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RNG stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,773. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.12 and its 200-day moving average is $328.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $8,022,764.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,527,856. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.