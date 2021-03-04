Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,943 shares during the period. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.46% of Mercury Systems worth $71,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

