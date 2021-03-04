Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of PRA Health Sciences worth $67,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $143.23. 17,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

