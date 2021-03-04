Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of WEX worth $73,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

NYSE:WEX traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,137. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

