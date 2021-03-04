Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $49.14 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burlington Stores worth $49,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $31.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $272.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

