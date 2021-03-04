Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $49.32 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,421 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,884. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

