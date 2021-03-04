Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $51.44 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $51,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $16.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $746.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $890.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $872.00. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.