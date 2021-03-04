Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $72.09 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $72,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.82. 50,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

