Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $72.96 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $72,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,376.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 101,877 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. 22,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,266. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

