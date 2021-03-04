Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $73.60 Million Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 189.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. FireEye makes up 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of FireEye worth $73,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FEYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 252,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

