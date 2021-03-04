Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $75.85 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tyler Technologies worth $75,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL traded down $26.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,894. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

