Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $80.82 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,074 shares during the period. Five9 makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.70% of Five9 worth $80,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,461. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,059 shares of company stock worth $13,819,034 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

