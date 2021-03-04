Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $88.84 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.00% of Envestnet worth $88,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

ENV stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 20,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -538.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

