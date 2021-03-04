Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.39% of FirstCash worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,522,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

