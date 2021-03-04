Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the period. Semtech makes up about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.80% of Semtech worth $84,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $6,726,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,540,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 21,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,552. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

