Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roku worth $73,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.96. 279,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,129. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

