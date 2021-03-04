Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.23% of PROS worth $49,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $8,029,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PROS by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRO stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

