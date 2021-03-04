Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 3,343 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $66,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.93. 61,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

