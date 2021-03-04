Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Manhattan Associates worth $85,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $114.35. 11,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

