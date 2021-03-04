Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 15,525 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $88,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,147. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.