Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Domino’s Pizza worth $53,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

