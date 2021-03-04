Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 18,458 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.97% of Q2 worth $65,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock valued at $20,455,776. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

