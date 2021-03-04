Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 46,128 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.22% of 8X8 worth $45,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

8X8 stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 31,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,253. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.