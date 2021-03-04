Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 73,046 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,046 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Floor & Decor worth $70,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,728. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,870,608 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

