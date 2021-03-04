Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 95,951 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,951 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.73% of Kornit Digital worth $99,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,023. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

