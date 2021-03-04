Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $89.15 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,654,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,147,000. PROG comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.45% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,078. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

