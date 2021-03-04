Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $89.15 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,654,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,147,000. PROG comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.45% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE PRG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,078. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several analysts have commented on PRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
