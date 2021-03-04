Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Qualys worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 239,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $90.52. 17,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

