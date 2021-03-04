Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.63% of PRA Group worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 10,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,717. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

