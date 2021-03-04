Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 541,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 399,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

