stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,585.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $271.39 million and approximately $196,585.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,480.14 or 0.03063025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 183,356 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

