Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

