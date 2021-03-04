Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

