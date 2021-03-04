Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $35.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.71% from the company’s previous close.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

