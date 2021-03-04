Stifel Nicolaus Increases Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Price Target to $22.00

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

