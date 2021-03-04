Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $14.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.75 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

