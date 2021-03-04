Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as low as C$6.87. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 42,403 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAY.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$507.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.31.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.