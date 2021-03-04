STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.79

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.79 ($35.05) and traded as high as €31.02 ($36.49). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €30.40 ($35.76), with a volume of 3,559,993 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.53 ($42.98).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

