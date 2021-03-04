Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (ACQ, AEO, ALS, ATUS, AX.UN, CBIO, CDR, CFF, CJ, CNQ)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $41.00 to $40.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.85.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was given a $18.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $43.00.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$10.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was given a C$0.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$6.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$50.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was given a C$198.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was given a C$7.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $88.00 to $96.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$44.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) was given a C$2.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$62.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lowered by Truist from $58.00 to $54.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) was given a C$73.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $53.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $23.00 to $17.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

