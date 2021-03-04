Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (AJX, ALLK, ALRM, ALTR, APPS, ASAN, ASPU, COIHY, LRCDF, MONDY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 4th:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

