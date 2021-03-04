Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (FI, FIX, FMBI, FREQ, GFL, GNK, GTN, GTY, HBMD, HCI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 4th:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

