Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Leggett & Platt Call Options (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 19,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,376. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

