Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American Superconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,018 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,597% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $23.08 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

