Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,836% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

JBHT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. 11,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,632. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $67,487,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

