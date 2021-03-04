Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,108 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the average volume of 885 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 206.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

