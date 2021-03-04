Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 417 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 734% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

