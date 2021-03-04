Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Michaels Companies Put Options (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,897 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,677% compared to the typical daily volume of 270 put options.

MIK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 1,639,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

